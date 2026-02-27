Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,993,088 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the January 29th total of 5,382,802 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,517,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,517,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. Agree Realty has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 177.40%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $1,082,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 562,606 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,901.08. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $34,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,371.20. This represents a 2.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,813,680 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agree Realty by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

