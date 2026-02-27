Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.390-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-6.040 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore raised Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of A traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,879. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Positive Sentiment: Top-line growth and multi-year guide: Agilent reported ~7% YoY revenue growth and set FY26 revenue at $7.3B–$7.5B while outlining initiatives (Ignite operating system) aimed at margin expansion — supporting the company’s medium-term profitability story. Seeking Alpha: Ignite / FY26 guidance

Top-line growth and multi-year guide: Agilent reported ~7% YoY revenue growth and set FY26 revenue at $7.3B–$7.5B while outlining initiatives (Ignite operating system) aimed at margin expansion — supporting the company’s medium-term profitability story. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line: Agilent’s Q2 EPS guide (1.390–1.420) and FY EPS guide (5.900–6.040) sit close to Street expectations, giving some stability to forward estimates even as near-term execution missed by a hair. (Company press release / slides)

Guidance largely in line: Agilent’s Q2 EPS guide (1.390–1.420) and FY EPS guide (5.900–6.040) sit close to Street expectations, giving some stability to forward estimates even as near-term execution missed by a hair. (Company press release / slides) Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue misses pressured the stock: Q1 EPS came in at $1.36 vs. $1.37 consensus and revenue was ~$1.80B vs. ~$1.81B–$1.84B expected, prompting downside reaction. Investing.com: Q1 earnings miss

Earnings and revenue misses pressured the stock: Q1 EPS came in at $1.36 vs. $1.37 consensus and revenue was ~$1.80B vs. ~$1.81B–$1.84B expected, prompting downside reaction. Negative Sentiment: Weather and margin pressure: Management said a U.S. snowstorm hurt shipments and service in the quarter, contributing to margin softness and a noticeable decline in operating cash flow — factors investors flagged as near-term headwinds. MarketWatch: Winter storm impact

Weather and margin pressure: Management said a U.S. snowstorm hurt shipments and service in the quarter, contributing to margin softness and a noticeable decline in operating cash flow — factors investors flagged as near-term headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets: Several firms lowered targets (UBS, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Barclays) while largely keeping buy/overweight ratings — the cuts remove some near-term upside and likely amplified selling. TickerReport / Benzinga: analyst target cuts

Analysts trimmed price targets: Several firms lowered targets (UBS, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Barclays) while largely keeping buy/overweight ratings — the cuts remove some near-term upside and likely amplified selling. Negative Sentiment: Shares reacted despite mostly in-line fundamentals: Coverage notes the EPS miss was small but combined with margin/cash-flow weakness it was enough to push sentiment lower; several headlines summarized the miss and sell‑off. Zacks: Q1 miss / margin pressure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,519,000 after acquiring an additional 627,804 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 99,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

