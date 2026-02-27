Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $114,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.80. The company has a market capitalization of $332.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

