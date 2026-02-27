Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Accenture by 8.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,476.7% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 186,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,439.84. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $207.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $361.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.