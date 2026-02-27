AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Perry Siatis Sells 22,381 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) EVP Perry Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,004,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,637. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 18,384.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

