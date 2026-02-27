AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Up 104.2% in February

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,196 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the January 29th total of 5,972 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,764 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,764 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Core Plus Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after buying an additional 47,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 119.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

CPLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,993. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

