6,132 Shares in Western Digital Corporation $WDC Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,196,484,000 after buying an additional 243,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $791,317,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,535,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $354,247,000 after acquiring an additional 431,419 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,735,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,022,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $282.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $309.90.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 16th. New Street Research set a $250.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $5,108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 6,780 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $1,833,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,932,163.62. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.