5,379 Shares in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

AVGE stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $94.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns. AVGE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.