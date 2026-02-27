5,343 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Bought by Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. S&P Global comprises about 0.1% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in S&P Global by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

NYSE SPGI opened at $437.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

