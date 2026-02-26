Zacks Research Has Weak Forecast for Kraft Heinz Q1 Earnings

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
KHC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.89.
Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9%
KHC stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $33.35.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Limited‑edition product news could help brand engagement and short‑term sales (Capri Sun brought back the “Moon Punch”/”Blood Moon Punch” flavor tied to lunar events). Capri Sun Brings Back Fan-Favorite Moon Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target on KHC to $25 from $27 after CAGNY presentations but kept a Neutral rating — a modest downgrade to valuation assumptions rather than a full rating cut, so its near‑term market impact is limited compared with outright negative calls. Mizuho Revises Kraft Heinz (KHC) Valuation after CAGNY Presentations
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and pushed down its longer‑term outlook (FY2028 EPS to $2.14 vs. a street consensus near $2.68) and carries a “Strong Sell” rating — widespread downward revisions from a sell‑side shop increase downside pressure on the stock and signal weaker near‑term profitability expectations. Kraft Heinz (KHC) — MarketBeat company page summarizing Zacks cuts
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.
Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.
