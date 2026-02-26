Zacks Research Has Weak Forecast for Kraft Heinz Q1 Earnings

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.89.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9%

KHC stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Limited‑edition product news could help brand engagement and short‑term sales (Capri Sun brought back the “Moon Punch”/”Blood Moon Punch” flavor tied to lunar events). Capri Sun Brings Back Fan-Favorite Moon Punch

Limited‑edition product news could help brand engagement and short‑term sales (Capri Sun brought back the “Moon Punch”/”Blood Moon Punch” flavor tied to lunar events). Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target on KHC to $25 from $27 after CAGNY presentations but kept a Neutral rating — a modest downgrade to valuation assumptions rather than a full rating cut, so its near‑term market impact is limited compared with outright negative calls. Mizuho Revises Kraft Heinz (KHC) Valuation after CAGNY Presentations

Mizuho lowered its price target on KHC to $25 from $27 after CAGNY presentations but kept a Neutral rating — a modest downgrade to valuation assumptions rather than a full rating cut, so its near‑term market impact is limited compared with outright negative calls. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and pushed down its longer‑term outlook (FY2028 EPS to $2.14 vs. a street consensus near $2.68) and carries a “Strong Sell” rating — widespread downward revisions from a sell‑side shop increase downside pressure on the stock and signal weaker near‑term profitability expectations. Kraft Heinz (KHC) — MarketBeat company page summarizing Zacks cuts

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.