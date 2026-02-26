Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Shares

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Xylem has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

