Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on XMTR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp set a $75.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Press Release

Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Guidance & Growth

Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. CEO Succession

CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70→$60, RBC $64→$55, Citi $75→$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Analyst Moves (Benzinga) TickerReport

Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70→$60, RBC $64→$55, Citi $75→$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS reporting: company releases and some outlets report an EPS beat (reported $0.16 vs. $0.12 est.), but alternative transcripts/coverage referenced a different EPS metric (showing a miss), creating investor confusion on profitability/GAAP vs. non‑GAAP reconciliation. That uncertainty can amplify downside moves. Earnings Beat (Zacks) Alternate Transcript

Insider Buying and Selling

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 14,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $986,373.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,445 shares in the company, valued at $19,655,955.85. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $237,440.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 38,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,784.47. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,861 shares of company stock worth $4,213,697 over the last 90 days. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,938,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $76,393,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odyssean LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Xometry has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Further Reading

