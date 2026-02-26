Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5925 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 3.9% increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 759,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

