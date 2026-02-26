WPP (LON:WPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.

WPP Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of WPP stock traded down GBX 3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 268.78. 16,663,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,532,410. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 245.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 669. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 365 price target on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 420 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 362.50.

WPP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting WPP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Two senior insiders bought stock (Philip Jansen: 50,000 shares at GBX 255; Cindy Rose: 50,000 shares at GBX 269), signalling management confidence in the turnaround plan and underlying business. MarketBeat: Insider Trades

Two senior insiders bought stock (Philip Jansen: 50,000 shares at GBX 255; Cindy Rose: 50,000 shares at GBX 269), signalling management confidence in the turnaround plan and underlying business. Positive Sentiment: WPP won Estée Lauder’s $987m global media account — a material new client win that supports revenue visibility in media services. WPP Media Wins Estée Lauder Account

WPP won Estée Lauder’s $987m global media account — a material new client win that supports revenue visibility in media services. Positive Sentiment: Expanded global partnership with Adobe to scale AI-driven marketing and content workflows, which could improve product offering and margin expansion over time. WPP & Adobe Partnership

Expanded global partnership with Adobe to scale AI-driven marketing and content workflows, which could improve product offering and margin expansion over time. Neutral Sentiment: Internal promotions and hires (senior leadership moves in WPP Media) and a formal strategy review are underway — steady operational changes but not immediate market movers on their own. WPP Media Promotions

Internal promotions and hires (senior leadership moves in WPP Media) and a formal strategy review are underway — steady operational changes but not immediate market movers on their own. Negative Sentiment: WPP unveiled a sweeping restructure to consolidate agencies and target c.£500m of annual cost savings — the scale and disruption of the plan spooked investors and drove an immediate share decline. FT: £500mn Cost Cuts

WPP unveiled a sweeping restructure to consolidate agencies and target c.£500m of annual cost savings — the scale and disruption of the plan spooked investors and drove an immediate share decline. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes the stock plunge and market concern about execution risk, one-off restructuring charges and staff disruption following the turnaround announcement. Yahoo: Shares Plunge on Plan

Coverage notes the stock plunge and market concern about execution risk, one-off restructuring charges and staff disruption following the turnaround announcement. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results showed GBX (20) EPS with weak net margin (1.37%) and modest ROE — current earnings data reinforce near-term profit weakness and justify part of the sell‑off. MarketBeat: Earnings

Quarterly results showed GBX (20) EPS with weak net margin (1.37%) and modest ROE — current earnings data reinforce near-term profit weakness and justify part of the sell‑off. Negative Sentiment: Report of allegedly releasing confidential client data while defending an ex‑employee suit adds a reputational/legal risk tail that could concern clients and investors. MSN: Data/Legal Issue

Insider Activity

In other WPP news, insider Philip Jansen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 per share, for a total transaction of £127,500. Also, insider Cindy Rose acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 per share, with a total value of £134,500. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About WPP



WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

We are a world leader in marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent.

