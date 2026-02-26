WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,268 shares, a growth of 884.5% from the January 29th total of 1,043 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTSX. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA NTSX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 31,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.03. WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.