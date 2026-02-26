WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSC. Barclays reduced their target price on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. WillScot has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.The firm had revenue of $565.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WillScot will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in WillScot by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

