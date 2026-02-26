WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and traded as low as $4.01. WidePoint shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 40,859 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WidePoint

WidePoint Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WidePoint

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a provider of secure mobility management and identity management solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company delivers a range of managed services designed to help organizations control and secure their telecommunications and IT environments. Since its inception in the late 1990s, WidePoint has focused on helping businesses and government agencies optimize their mobile device portfolios and ensure regulatory compliance.

WidePoint’s core offerings include mobile device management, telecom expense management, and unified endpoint security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.