Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.85), Zacks reports. Vista Energy had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

VIST traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 847,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,252. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $62.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62.

VIST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 price target on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,992,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,989,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,145,000 after buying an additional 402,585 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

