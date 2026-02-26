Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Key Visa News
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis argues the Citrini AI-stablecoin scenario that rattled markets likely overstates the direct threat to card networks, reducing longer-term downside risk to Visa’s transaction-fee business. Visa, Mastercard Aren’t The Real Casualties In Citrini’s AI-Stablecoin Scenario
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is pursuing Latin America growth through planned deals in Argentina (Prisma Medios de Pago, Newpay), which could expand TPV and revenue outside North America. This offsets some regional headwinds. Visa Faces Mexican Setback While Pursuing Growth In Latin America
- Neutral Sentiment: An industry hire: Accertify named Carleigh Jaques — a long-time Visa executive — to its board. Talent moves underscore Visa’s deep bench and influence across payments/fraud risk, but have limited direct stock impact. Accertify Appoints Carleigh Jaques to Board of Directors
- Negative Sentiment: Monday’s sharp sell-off across card networks was triggered by a Citrini Research post suggesting AI agents and stablecoins could route around card fees — a headline risk that increased short-term volatility and investor re-pricing of payments stocks. Visa (V) Stock: The AI Scenario That Spooked the Whole Payments Sector
- Negative Sentiment: Mexico’s antitrust authority blocked Visa’s proposed controlling stake in Prosa, a setback for scale in a key market and a reminder of regulatory risk when pursuing acquisitions. Visa Faces Mexican Setback While Pursuing Growth In Latin America
- Negative Sentiment: European and UK policy discussions around reducing reliance on Visa/Mastercard and alternative settlement rails remain a structural risk — any material regulatory shift could pressure fees and market share. Is Europe ready to reduce its reliance on Visa and Mastercard?
- Negative Sentiment: Competition from faster-growing fintechs like Affirm is raising questions about Visa’s relative upside; analyst pieces highlight stronger GMV/EPS trajectories at some challengers, increasing investor scrutiny of growth vs. valuation. Visa vs. Affirm: Which Payments Stock Wins the Upside Race?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory moves like potential bans on card surcharges (e.g., New Zealand discussions) may compress merchant economics and could indirectly pressure networks if interchange dynamics or volumes shift. New Zealand retailers warn of price rises if card surcharges are outlawed
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $313.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $568.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.19 and a 200-day moving average of $338.39. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.