Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $313.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $568.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.19 and a 200-day moving average of $338.39. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

