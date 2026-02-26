Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,210 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the January 29th total of 177,621 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $159,000.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 76,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

(Get Free Report)

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.