Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,791 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the January 29th total of 62,847 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,755 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project’s lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long‑term operations and maintenance.

Vestas’ product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

