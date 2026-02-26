Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Acquires $516,400.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Andersen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 150,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,902.31. This represents a 36.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vertex Price Performance
VERX stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 334.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vertex had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $194.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VERX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.
Institutional Trading of Vertex
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Company Profile
