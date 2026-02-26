Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Acquires $516,400.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Andersen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 150,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,902.31. This represents a 36.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 334.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vertex had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $194.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VERX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertex

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.