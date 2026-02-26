VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VeriSign worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 112.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Capital Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.50 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.86 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.89.

VeriSign Increases Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). VeriSign had a net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $425.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on VeriSign from $337.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.00.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $125,285.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,462.63. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.59, for a total value of $1,222,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 434,099 shares in the company, valued at $106,176,274.41. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,799,697. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

