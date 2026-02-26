Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 10,744 Shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $381,412.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 176,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,045.50. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $40.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Positive Sentiment: Company announced its first quarterly dividend and expanded its buyback program after beating Q4 estimates — news that supports shareholder returns and helped spark recent upside. RingCentral Is Up After New Dividend, Buyback Expansion And AI Revenue Rebound

Company announced its first quarterly dividend and expanded its buyback program after beating Q4 estimates — news that supports shareholder returns and helped spark recent upside. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow, a return to positive GAAP operating margin and bullish FY26 guidance (stronger FCF, margin and subscription-growth targets) underpin the company’s ability to fund returns and de-lever. RingCentral’s Cash Flow Hit a Record—And It’s Fueling Bigger Returns

Record free cash flow, a return to positive GAAP operating margin and bullish FY26 guidance (stronger FCF, margin and subscription-growth targets) underpin the company’s ability to fund returns and de-lever. Positive Sentiment: AI revenue and attach rates are accelerating (pure-AI ARR up sharply; AI attach rates doubled), which can lift ARPU and retention if adoption continues — a multi-quarter growth lever for investors. RingCentral AI traction coverage

AI revenue and attach rates are accelerating (pure-AI ARR up sharply; AI attach rates doubled), which can lift ARPU and retention if adoption continues — a multi-quarter growth lever for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: only a minority rate RNG a Buy and the consensus price target sits below recent trade, which limits near-term upside according to Street estimates. RNG Stock Page – MarketBeat

Analyst coverage is mixed: only a minority rate RNG a Buy and the consensus price target sits below recent trade, which limits near-term upside according to Street estimates. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week — CEO, COO and CFO disclosed large share sales (multiple Form 4 filings) — which can be read as profit-taking or reduced insider conviction and tends to pressure sentiment. Insider Selling Alert

Significant insider selling this week — CEO, COO and CFO disclosed large share sales (multiple Form 4 filings) — which can be read as profit-taking or reduced insider conviction and tends to pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~24% in February to ~13.7% of the float (days-to-cover ~2.7), increasing the potential for downward pressure or volatility if negative sentiment persists. Short interest report

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,735,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,861 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,365,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,871,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 523,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 138.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 471,559 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

