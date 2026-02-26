United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,494,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,646,208,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,968,000 after acquiring an additional 780,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,231,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,517,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,177,000 after acquiring an additional 36,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $776,102,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of URI opened at $854.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $870.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $889.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp set a $950.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $972.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.