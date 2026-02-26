Theresa Condor Sells 41,712 Shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CEO Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $355,803.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,116,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,435.93. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spire Global Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $298.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Spire Global by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 142,987 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. iA Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Spire Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spire Global from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

