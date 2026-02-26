The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,316 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $856,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

