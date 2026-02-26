Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Temenos Group had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 28.77%.

Shares of TMSNY stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.81. 3,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Temenos Group has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $107.27.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Temenos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Temenos Group is a leading provider of banking software systems, specializing in core banking platforms and digital front‐end solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The company’s flagship product, Temenos Transact, delivers end‐to‐end core banking functionality, enabling banks to manage accounts, deposits, loans and payments on a unified platform. Complementing this offering, Temenos Infinity provides digital banking capabilities, including online and mobile channels, customer onboarding, relationship management and analytics tools designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Founded in Geneva in 1993, Temenos serves more than 3,000 financial institutions across over 150 countries, ranging from community banks and credit unions to global systemically important banks.

