TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,442 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.33% of Ares Management worth $173,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,936,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,626,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,376 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $161,774,000. Munro Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $195.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 265.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,729.31. The trade was a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Ares Management from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

