TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,006 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.36% of Cboe Global Markets worth $93,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,304,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $2,074,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,128,328.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,726.27. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total transaction of $428,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,598.96. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $1,628,981. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $291.27 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.88 and a 1-year high of $295.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.49 and a 200-day moving average of $252.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

