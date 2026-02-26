TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 992,065 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $134,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SAP by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 118.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 115,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $198.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.53. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $189.22 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.92%.The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $283.00 target price on SAP in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

