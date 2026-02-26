TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Cencora worth $99,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. United Bank increased its position in Cencora by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Cencora by 3.4% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 16.9% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $363.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.78. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.11 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. Barclays increased their target price on Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

