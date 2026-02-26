TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.39% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $115,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $191.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.35. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $208.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $217.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total value of $10,128,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 712,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,832,056. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total transaction of $608,842.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,977.06. This trade represents a 21.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

