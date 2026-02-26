TD Asset Management Inc Has $191.59 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $191,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $514.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $576.02 and its 200 day moving average is $547.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total value of $4,131,761.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. The trade was a 32.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total transaction of $18,668,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,377.20. This trade represents a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $56,920,935. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

