TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,160 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.88% of Manhattan Associates worth $109,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH opened at $135.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

