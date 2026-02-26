TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $106,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,218,000 after buying an additional 777,619 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 199.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Texas Instruments
In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments
More Texas Instruments News
Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its TXN price target to $250 (from $225) while keeping a Neutral rating, citing a balanced earnings outlook — this lifts perceived upside and supports higher valuation expectations. Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Texas Instruments (TXN) Target, Sees Balanced Earnings Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights TXN as a cornerstone of an industrial semiconductor “supercycle,” noting strong dividends, rising analyst coverage and bullish early-2026 price action — a thematic tailwind for longer-term demand and investor flows. 3 Industrial Chip Stocks Riding a New Semiconductor Supercycle in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: TI CEO Haviv Ilan will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4 — a scheduled investor forum that could clarify strategy, market exposure and near-term outlook but is unlikely to produce immediate surprises. TI CEO Haviv Ilan to speak at Morgan Stanley investor conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published TI’s capital-management presentation and a transcript on capital allocation and free-cash-flow goals — useful detail for income and buyback-focused investors but not an immediate price driver absent new policy changes. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Capital Management – Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage shows analyst divergence (some conflicted takes across outlets) — mixed opinions mean headline moves may be muted unless a consensus outlook shifts materially. Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Block (XYZ) and Texas Instruments (TXN)
- Negative Sentiment: Madison Investments flagged that TXN shares fell earlier due to expectations of a quicker industry recovery (positioning shifts) — a reminder that cyclical re-rating and relative underperformance vs. the Dow can prompt short-term selling despite solid fundamentals. Texas Instruments (TXN) Fell Due to Quicker Recovery Expectation
Texas Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of TXN stock opened at $213.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.
TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Instruments
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.