TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $106,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,218,000 after buying an additional 777,619 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 199.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $213.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.