TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,566 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Ferrari worth $180,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24,598.5% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,073,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,907,000 after buying an additional 1,039,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 721,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,526,000 after acquiring an additional 585,872 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,526,000.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $373.26 on Thursday. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $328.00 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.28 and a 200 day moving average of $406.88.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $3.615 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $563.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price objective on Ferrari in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.52.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

