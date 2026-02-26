TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 688,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,769 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $111,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7%

PM opened at $190.27 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $296.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.