TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 178,294 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.91% of Gentex worth $118,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,611,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,815,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 370.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,615,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,725,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,060 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Gentex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 15.19%.The company had revenue of $644.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 11,248 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $279,175.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 58,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,163.82. The trade was a 16.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,832.50. This trade represents a 14.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,313. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company’s primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

