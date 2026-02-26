TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 1,116.7% in February

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,602,305 shares, a growth of 1,116.7% from the January 29th total of 131,697 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE TSI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 190,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,482. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0283 dividend. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at TCW Strategic Income Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.
Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.
