TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 1,116.7% in February

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,602,305 shares, a growth of 1,116.7% from the January 29th total of 131,697 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE TSI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 190,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,482. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0283 dividend. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TCW Strategic Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Gerald Rooney bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $38,947.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,065. This trade represents a 62.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Mcmillan purchased 179,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $849,139.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,000. This trade represents a 876.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 269,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,195. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

