TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 1,116.7% in February

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,602,305 shares, a growth of 1,116.7% from the January 29th total of 131,697 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company's stock are sold short.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE TSI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 190,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,482. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0283 dividend. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TCW Strategic Income Fund

In related news, Director Robert Gerald Rooney bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $38,947.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,065. This trade represents a 62.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Mcmillan purchased 179,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $849,139.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,000. This trade represents a 876.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 269,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,195. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

