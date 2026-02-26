Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.97 and last traded at $160.3630, with a volume of 389989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

Tapestry Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, Director Anne Gates sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $999,327.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,725.42. This represents a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,880.88. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 165,539 shares of company stock valued at $25,364,406 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.