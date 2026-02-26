Synovus Financial Corp Buys 11,796 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $96,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.55.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $303.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $818.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.