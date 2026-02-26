Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,582 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the January 29th total of 187,110 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 224,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Symrise Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. Symrise has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials for the food and beverage, personal care and household industries. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the company develops scent and taste solutions that are used in a wide range of consumer products, from perfumes and personal care formulations to soft drinks, confections and savory seasonings.

The company’s core business is organized into two divisions. The Flavors & Nutrition division creates taste concepts, food ingredients and texture solutions that enhance the sensory appeal and nutritional profile of a variety of foods and beverages.

