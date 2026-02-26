Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 431,300 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 651,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,300 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.