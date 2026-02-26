Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Invests $114.08 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,105,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,080,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 142,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,473,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,202,000 after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

