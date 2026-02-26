Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 31,896 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 16,753 call options.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — revenue of ~$11.3M (≈+16% YoY) and an EPS loss narrower than expected (reported -$0.14 vs. consensus -$0.17), showing top‑line growth and better‑than‑feared unit economics. Article Title

Q4 results beat estimates — revenue of ~$11.3M (≈+16% YoY) and an EPS loss narrower than expected (reported -$0.14 vs. consensus -$0.17), showing top‑line growth and better‑than‑feared unit economics. Positive Sentiment: Gross-margin improvement and operating progress — gross profit rose sharply year‑over‑year and operating loss narrowed, indicating improving manufacturing yields/costs as production ramps. Article Title

Gross-margin improvement and operating progress — gross profit rose sharply year‑over‑year and operating loss narrowed, indicating improving manufacturing yields/costs as production ramps. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized a manufacturing ramp and strategic market expansion on the earnings call — positive long‑term if execution continues, but timing and capital intensity remain uncertain. Earnings Transcript

Management emphasized a manufacturing ramp and strategic market expansion on the earnings call — positive long‑term if execution continues, but timing and capital intensity remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term revenue guidance was cut materially — Q1 revenue outlook $6.5M–$7.5M versus consensus ~ $8.8M, which pressured sentiment because it signals a slower ramp than investors hoped. Article Title

Near‑term revenue guidance was cut materially — Q1 revenue outlook $6.5M–$7.5M versus consensus ~ $8.8M, which pressured sentiment because it signals a slower ramp than investors hoped. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction: TD Cowen lowered its price target from $15 to $7.50 and set a “hold” — a visible downgrade that likely amplified selling pressure.

Analyst reaction: TD Cowen lowered its price target from $15 to $7.50 and set a “hold” — a visible downgrade that likely amplified selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and liquidity concerns — cash fell to about $106M (down significantly YoY) while total liabilities rose materially, increasing investor focus on cash burn and financing needs. Insider selling was also reported. Article Title

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Enovix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 6,337,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,089. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

