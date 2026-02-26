Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Increases Dividend to C$0.25 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 8.9% increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Stantec has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 442,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STN. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

