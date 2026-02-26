Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Spok had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Spok’s conference call:

Get Spok alerts:

Spok returned $27.3 million to shareholders in 2025 and expects to pay dividends in excess of $27 million in 2026, continuing a long track record of capital returns (company says nearly $730 million returned since 2004).

Spok returned to shareholders in 2025 and expects to pay dividends in excess of in 2026, continuing a long track record of capital returns (company says nearly returned since 2004). Software momentum accelerated in Q4 with software operations bookings up 14% year‑over‑year and 83% sequentially , and management expects total bookings to grow in 2026 — guidance implies software revenue ( $68–$72M ) could exceed wireless for the first time.

Software momentum accelerated in Q4 with software operations bookings up and , and management expects total bookings to grow in 2026 — guidance implies software revenue ( ) could exceed wireless for the first time. Spok remains profitable and cash-generative: GAAP net income of $15.9M in 2025, $29M adjusted EBITDA (~21% margin), year‑end cash of $25.3M , and continued R&D investment (> $12M ).

Spok remains profitable and cash-generative: GAAP net income of in 2025, adjusted EBITDA (~21% margin), year‑end cash of , and continued R&D investment (> ). Wireless is a secular headwind — wireless revenue declined to $72.5M in 2025 and unit losses persist, although ARPU increases, pricing actions, and GenA pager adoption (~ 72,000 units) have moderated the decline.

Wireless is a secular headwind — wireless revenue declined to in 2025 and unit losses persist, although ARPU increases, pricing actions, and GenA pager adoption (~ units) have moderated the decline. Cancelable backlog nearly tripled to about $16M as larger deals include more cancelable terms; management expects to collect these amounts but this raises execution and revenue realization risk.

Spok Trading Down 0.3%

Spok stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 166,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 130,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spok in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SPOK

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare communications and collaboration company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company specializes in providing secure, real-time clinical communication solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. Serving hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across North America and selected international markets, Spok has positioned itself as a leading provider of secure messaging and nurse call integration.

Spok’s flagship offering, the Spok Care Connect platform, delivers a suite of integrated products, including secure text and voice messaging, alarm and event management, call center solutions, and digital signage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.