Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Spok had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Spok’s conference call:
- Spok returned $27.3 million to shareholders in 2025 and expects to pay dividends in excess of $27 million in 2026, continuing a long track record of capital returns (company says nearly $730 million returned since 2004).
- Software momentum accelerated in Q4 with software operations bookings up 14% year‑over‑year and 83% sequentially, and management expects total bookings to grow in 2026 — guidance implies software revenue ($68–$72M) could exceed wireless for the first time.
- Spok remains profitable and cash-generative: GAAP net income of $15.9M in 2025, $29M adjusted EBITDA (~21% margin), year‑end cash of $25.3M, and continued R&D investment (> $12M).
- Wireless is a secular headwind — wireless revenue declined to $72.5M in 2025 and unit losses persist, although ARPU increases, pricing actions, and GenA pager adoption (~72,000 units) have moderated the decline.
- Cancelable backlog nearly tripled to about $16M as larger deals include more cancelable terms; management expects to collect these amounts but this raises execution and revenue realization risk.
Spok Trading Down 0.3%
Spok stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 166,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spok in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Spok Company Profile
Spok, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare communications and collaboration company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company specializes in providing secure, real-time clinical communication solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. Serving hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across North America and selected international markets, Spok has positioned itself as a leading provider of secure messaging and nurse call integration.
Spok’s flagship offering, the Spok Care Connect platform, delivers a suite of integrated products, including secure text and voice messaging, alarm and event management, call center solutions, and digital signage.
