SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF) Short Interest Down 72.5% in February

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 215 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the January 29th total of 781 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MYMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $25.06.

Get SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%.

About SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMF was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.