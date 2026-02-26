SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,793 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the January 29th total of 26,331 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Stock Down 1.4%

ROKT stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. 28,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $105.40.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKT. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

The SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Final Frontiers index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with space and deep sea exploration. ROKT was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

